Tsunami warning cancelled

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
February 11, 2021 4:00 am

The Tsunami warning that was issued for Fiji this morning has been cancelled.

The Seismology Unit at the Mineral Resources Department told FBC News a major 7.9 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 24km occurred 900 kilometers South West from Suva.

The earthquake occurred at 1.20am in Noumea, New Caledonia.

Fijians living in the Coral Coast and Korotogo area in Sigatoka were this morning moved to higher grounds by police and their respective Village Heads.

An alert was sent to the Police Command centre by the Mineral Resources Department.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

