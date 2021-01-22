Tropical Depression still headed to Fiji

TD05F was located over open waters between Vanuatu and Fiji at 9am.

The system is currently moving eastwards towards Fiji and maintains a very high potential of intensifying into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

On its anticipated development and track, the system may bring damaging gale force winds over Yasawa Group and the Northern Division early tomorrow.

Strong winds expected over the rest of the Fiji Group may increase to damaging gale force winds from later tomorrow.

The winds will have the potential to cause destruction to weak structures, disrupt electricity supply and communication services.

It can also cause severe damage to crops and vegetation.

TD05F which may possibly be a tropical cyclone as it moves closer towards the group, can bring high waves of possibly more than 6 metres which poses the risk of possible high waves and coastal inundation.

This applies especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

The high waves will be enhanced during high tides. Sea conditions will be too dangerous for sailing and other sea activities.