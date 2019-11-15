Home

Tropical Cyclone Tino maintains speed as it moves closer to Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 11:36 am
Category One Tropical Cyclone Tino is moving South-Southeast at about 20km/hr.

Category One Tropical Cyclone Tino is moving South-Southeast at about 20km/hr.

The Nadi Weather Office says that on this forecast track the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 30km North Northeast of Labasa or 200km Northwest of Vanuabalavu at 6 tonight.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Rotuma, Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands and the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

Rotuma

A cyclone alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A storm warning remains in force for the Lau group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

