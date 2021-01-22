Tropical cyclone likely to form by midweek

The tropical disturbance lingering to the North of New Caledonia is likely to merge with the low pressure system near Vanuatu and possibly become a tropical cyclone by midweek.

The Fiji Meteorological Service say it is moving east to lie between Fiji and Vanuatu by later this week.

Fresh to strong northerly winds with average speed of 50km/hr is likely to be expected from tomorrow over the eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

The weather office advises that moderate to fresh winds, gusty at times is expected for the rest of the Fiji group.

A strong wind warning is not in force for land areas of eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the northern Lau group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is says a flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams from Serua coastal areas to Togalevu.

The flash flood warning is also in force for low lying areas and small streams from Ba to Rakiraki.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms possible elsewhere with heavy falls expected over some places.