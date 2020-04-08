Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Mother happy to be back in Lautoka|Over 830 direct and casual contacts for patient nine|Two came back from India says Minister|Lautoka man cleared of suspected COVID-19|Family in Wakaya defies confinement directive|FNPF to directly list down employers affected by COVID-19|You have a major role to play: Doctor Sahukhan|Fijians told to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions|We must break the COVID-19 chain of transmission: Dr Waqainabete|Lautoka residents happy that lockdown lifted|42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction|Mobile COVID-19 fever clinics in Suva|Kashmir lockdown lifted after COVID-19 test returns negative|Holy week celebrations are different: Dr Reuben|Part of Kashmir in Lautoka under lockdown|RB Patel reduces operating hours|Employee of Jade MHCC in self-isolation|Two crisis at once says PM|28 Police officers currently in self-isolation|We cannot position policemen at every inch of the ground: Qiliho|Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed|Lautoka lockdown set to be lifted, new confined area to be announced|130 close contacts of patient nine|Two new cases detected in isolation|Labasa College eyed as possible isolation centre|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Natural Disaster

Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:55 am
The satellite image [Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Kadavu and Ono-i-Lau as Tropical Cyclone Harold continues to head our way.

Severe TC Harold is now a category four system and was located about 480 kilometers west of Nadi or about 590 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu at 9pm yesterday.

Close to its center the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 195km/hr with momentary gusts to 275km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

Severe TC Harold is currently moving East-southeast at about 22km/hr.

Meanwhile, a storm warning remains in force for Vatulele, southern parts of Viti Levu from Momi through to Pacific Harbour, Beqa, Moala, Matuku, Totoya and Vanuatu.

A gale warning remains force for the rest of Viti Levu, Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Lomaiviti group and the rest of southern Lau including Lakeba and Cicia.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and small streams within the Rakiraki catchment as heavy rain is expected to affect the entire Fiji group.

On its current track, TC Harold is expected to be located about 150 kilometers southwest of Nadi or about 200 kilometers west-northwest of Kadavu at 9am today.

If it continues in its current projection, it is expected to be located about 120 kilometers south-southeast of Matuku or about 130 kilometers west-northwest of Ono-i-Lau at 9pm today.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.