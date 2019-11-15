Tropical Cyclone expected to affect Fiji later this week

The potential for Tropical Disturbance 04F to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours is low to moderate, but it will become high thereafter.

TD04F is expected to continue intensifying and become a TC on Wednesday afternoon. Once named, it will be called Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The system is anticipated to enter Fiji Waters on Friday.

As the system moves closer towards the group, the onset of gale to destructive force winds is expected as early as Thursday night especially over the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands.

Coastal inundation from sea flooding may also be expected over the above-mentioned areas and other parts of Fiji both from the contribution of storm surge and wind-driven waves.

The public are advised to remain alert and vigilant and take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously.

At midday, TD04F was analyzed approximately 1, 670 kilometres to the far northwest of Fiji or 760 kilometres west-northwest of Port Vila, Vanuatu.

TD04F is slow-moving and is anticipated to make a southeast movement.