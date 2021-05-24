Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force, heavy rain continues

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 7:47 am

Fijians in the Western Division continue to experience heavy rain as a Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in force for parts of Fiji.

This is as Tropical Depression 03F continues to move toward the group.

The Nadi Weather Office says TD03F is about 430km West of Nadi as of midnight and is slow moving.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the tropical depression is expected to pick up strength with winds from 55km/hr to increase to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

According to the Weather Office, the centre of the system should pass about 230km Southwest of Nadi at midnight tonight adding that based on the intensity forecast, the system is expected to be elevated to category 1 tropical cyclone today during its passage.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says people can expect damaging winds and cyclone impacts to begin several hours prior to the centre passing over or nearby.

“Significant damage to houses of unshielded and very light structures, also isolated loss of communication and electricity supply due to damaged power lines, risky, hazardous or breaking waves and coastal inundation of debris along low lying coastal areas especially during high tides. Those are some of the impacts that we might get especially over the Western and Northern Divisions with the depression approaching us.”

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Fiji group and a heavy rain warning remains in force for the group.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low lying areasand rivers of Vanua Levu, Tavua, Rakiraki, Semo, Nadi Lautoka, Ba, Tailevu, Korovou.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low lying and flood prone areas from Sigatoka through to Navua, Suva, Nausori up to Naitasiri.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.