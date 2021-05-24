Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force, heavy rain continues

Fijians in the Western Division continue to experience heavy rain as a Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in force for parts of Fiji.

This is as Tropical Depression 03F continues to move toward the group.

The Nadi Weather Office says TD03F is about 430km West of Nadi as of midnight and is slow moving.

It adds that the tropical depression is expected to pick up strength with winds from 55km/hr to increase to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

According to the Weather Office, the centre of the system should pass about 230km Southwest of Nadi at midnight tonight adding that based on the intensity forecast, the system is expected to be elevated to category 1 tropical cyclone today during its passage.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says people can expect damaging winds and cyclone impacts to begin several hours prior to the centre passing over or nearby.

“Significant damage to houses of unshielded and very light structures, also isolated loss of communication and electricity supply due to damaged power lines, risky, hazardous or breaking waves and coastal inundation of debris along low lying coastal areas especially during high tides. Those are some of the impacts that we might get especially over the Western and Northern Divisions with the depression approaching us.”

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Fiji group and a heavy rain warning remains in force for the group.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low lying areasand rivers of Vanua Levu, Tavua, Rakiraki, Semo, Nadi Lautoka, Ba, Tailevu, Korovou.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low lying and flood prone areas from Sigatoka through to Navua, Suva, Nausori up to Naitasiri.