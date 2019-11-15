Home

COVID-19
Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 7, 2020 6:22 am

A Tropical Cyclone alert remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and southern Lau group.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold was located about 950 kilometres west-northwest of Nadi at 12am today.

The Category 5 system is estimated to have average winds up to 220 km/hr with momentary gusts to 315 km/hr.

TC Harold is currently moving east-southeast at about 19km/hr.

On this track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 690 kilometres west of Nadi at midday today and about 380 kilometres west of Nadi at midnight tonight.

Damaging winds are likely to begin a few or several hours before the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and southern Lau group expect moderate east to northeast winds.

Winds tending northerly and increasing to strong with average windspeed of 50km/hr from later today.

Winds may further increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds up to 65 km/hr and momentary gusts to 90 km/hr from later tonight.

Expect occasional showers, few thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.

Showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from later today.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

A heavy rain alert also remains in force for the Yasawa and mamanuca group, Viti levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and is also now in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

Sea flooding of low lying coastal areas affected by storm surge is expected especially around times of high tide.

