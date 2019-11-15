Tropical Cyclone alert now in force for Rotuma

A tropical cyclone alert is now in force for Rotuma.

The Fiji Meteorological office says Tropical Disturbance 04F lies to the far northeast of Fiji and it is expected to move southeast towards the group from later today.

TDO4F is expected to gradually intensify into a depression by midnight and further intensify into a category 1 cyclone by tomorrow evening.

The system is expected to move eastwards at about 10km/hr towards Rotuma in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A heavy rain alert is now in force for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

For Rotuma: expect moderate to fresh northeast winds. Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr from tomorrow afternoon.

It will further increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from Thursday night.

Expect periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

Sea flooding should also be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides on the onset of gale force winds.

The public is advised to remain alert and take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously.

The Nadi Weather Office says it will continue to monitor the situation and will update people accordingly as and when necessary.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Military Forces says it is fully prepared to provide assistance where necessary in light of the current weather situation.

RFMF Chief of Staff Captain, John Fox says they will be on standby should the need for disaster relief efforts arise.

Fox says they will continue to work with relevant authorities as they monitor the system.