TC Yasa to bring destructive winds

A Tropical Cyclone Alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Korovou, Northern half of Vanua Levu from Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa through to Udu Point and Rotuma.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the same alert will be in force for the rest of the group from tomorrow.

Tropical cyclone Yasa has rapidly intensified and was located 555km west-northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara at 12pm today.

The system is expected to intensify and upgrade a category 5 system as it moves closer to the group on Thursday.

On the projected track it is expected to be located about 475km west-northwest off Yasawa-i-Rara or 445 northwest off Viwa and 430km west-southwest off Rotuma at midday tomorrow.

By midday, on Thursday the cyclone is expected to be located about 175km northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or 260km north-northwest off Nadi.

As TC Yasa moves closer to the northwest of the group tomorrow, it will bring about strong winds with average speeds of 45km per hour gusting to 65km per hour over the whole of Fiji.

Early on Thursday, very destructive winds with an average speed of 165km per hour gusting up to 230km per hour is expected over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, western parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu early.

The same conditions will affect the rest of Fiji later on the same day.

These winds can cause widespread destruction to properties and infrastructure, severe disruption of electrical power distribution and communication services. It can also cause total damage to crops and vegetation.

Continuous heavy rain will also start to affect the group from tomorrow with a risk of river flooding and flash flooding of low lying and flood-prone areas.

With the ground already saturated, there is also a risk of landslides in landslide-prone areas.

As TC Yasa moves closer towards the group, high waves of possibly more than 6 metres are expected, posing a risk of storm surge and coastal inundation in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern half of Viti Levu and Northern half of Vanua Levu from Thursday.

The waves will be enhanced during high tides and sea conditions will be too dangerous for sailing and other sea activities.

A Heavy Rain Warning is now in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for the interior of the main island; upper Nadarivatu, Monasavu, upper Wainimala, upper Sigatoka and upper Nadi catchment.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Services Steven Meke says on current projections, the centre of TC Yasa is expected to pass over the Yasawa group on Thursday, then making its way between the two main islands over the next 24 hours before exiting Fiji via the Lau Group.

“Late on Thursday, we should expect it to be just to the North West of Yasawa and we should be expecting some damaging gale-force winds to affect the Yasawas, the Western parts of Viti Levu, the Northern parts of Vanua Levu and parts of the Lomaiviti Group. On Friday, on this track the system is expected to lie over Lomaiviti Waters. If that happens, we should expect damaging to hurricane-force winds over the whole of Fiji, especially over the Lau Group, Vanua Levu – that is Taveuni and even Kadavu.”

TC Yasa now has sustained winds of up to 146 km/ph close to its centre, increasing to 166kmph.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the slow-moving system is still gaining strength.