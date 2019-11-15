Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|Residents in flood prone areas take precaution|Villagers in Vanua Levu urged to dismount solar panels|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

TC Yasa to bring destructive winds

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 15, 2020 4:55 pm

A Tropical Cyclone Alert is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Korovou, Northern half of Vanua Levu from Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa through to Udu Point and Rotuma.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the same alert will be in force for the rest of the group from tomorrow.

Tropical cyclone Yasa has rapidly intensified and was located 555km west-northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara at 12pm today.

Article continues after advertisement

The system is expected to intensify and upgrade a category 5 system as it moves closer to the group on Thursday.

On the projected track it is expected to be located about 475km west-northwest off Yasawa-i-Rara or 445 northwest off Viwa and 430km west-southwest off Rotuma at midday tomorrow.

By midday, on Thursday the cyclone is expected to be located about 175km northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or 260km north-northwest off Nadi.

As TC Yasa moves closer to the northwest of the group tomorrow, it will bring about strong winds with average speeds of 45km per hour gusting to 65km per hour over the whole of Fiji.

Early on Thursday, very destructive winds with an average speed of 165km per hour gusting up to 230km per hour is expected over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, western parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu early.

The same conditions will affect the rest of Fiji later on the same day.

These winds can cause widespread destruction to properties and infrastructure, severe disruption of electrical power distribution and communication services. It can also cause total damage to crops and vegetation.

Continuous heavy rain will also start to affect the group from tomorrow with a risk of river flooding and flash flooding of low lying and flood-prone areas.

With the ground already saturated, there is also a risk of landslides in landslide-prone areas.

As TC Yasa moves closer towards the group, high waves of possibly more than 6 metres are expected, posing a risk of storm surge and coastal inundation in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern half of Viti Levu and Northern half of Vanua Levu from Thursday.

The waves will be enhanced during high tides and sea conditions will be too dangerous for sailing and other sea activities.

A Heavy Rain Warning is now in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A Heavy Rain Alert is now in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

A Flash Flood Alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for the interior of the main island; upper Nadarivatu, Monasavu, upper Wainimala, upper Sigatoka and upper Nadi catchment.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Services Steven Meke says on current projections, the centre of TC Yasa is expected to pass over the Yasawa group on Thursday, then making its way between the two main islands over the next 24 hours before exiting Fiji via the Lau Group.

“Late on Thursday, we should expect it to be just to the North West of Yasawa and we should be expecting some damaging gale-force winds to affect the Yasawas, the Western parts of Viti Levu, the Northern parts of Vanua Levu and parts of the Lomaiviti Group. On Friday, on this track the system is expected to lie over Lomaiviti Waters. If that happens, we should expect damaging to hurricane-force winds over the whole of Fiji, especially over the Lau Group, Vanua Levu – that is Taveuni and even Kadavu.”

TC Yasa now has sustained winds of up to 146 km/ph close to its centre, increasing to 166kmph.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the slow-moving system is still gaining strength.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.