Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

Travellers urged to avoid inaccessible roads

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 4:25 pm

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to find alternative routes where possible and take extra caution as more roads become inaccessible due to floodwaters.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad made the plea following his advice to motorists not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as it can be life-threatening.

Prasad says several roads are being monitored for closure due to high levels of floodwater and they will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

Article continues after advertisement


Labasa [Source: DINFO]

Both sealed and unsealed bus routes have been severely affected around Vanua Levu this morning due to flooding.

As a result, there were no bus services around the island today.

Due to the continuous downpour from last night, the main supply route between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa was closed this morning due to flooding at Qelewaqa Flat.


The main supply route between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa [Source: FRA]

The access route from Labasa to Wainikoro Road was also temporarily closed due to flooding at Vuniika Flat.

The Transinsular Road between Seaqaqa and Savusavu was reduced to single lane access at the Lomaloma bend due to a landslide.

The other main supply routes between Seaqaqa towards Nabouwalu including Rabi and Taveuni remain accessible.

Access to jetties and wharfs from the town centres are restricted to heavy vehicles only due to flooding.

Members of the public can contact the FRA on toll-free number 5720 shall they have any queries.

Other roads that are also affected around the country include parts of the Eastern and Western Division.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.