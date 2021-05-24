Travellers urged to avoid inaccessible roads

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to find alternative routes where possible and take extra caution as more roads become inaccessible due to floodwaters.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad made the plea following his advice to motorists not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as it can be life-threatening.

Prasad says several roads are being monitored for closure due to high levels of floodwater and they will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

Article continues after advertisement



Labasa [Source: DINFO]

Both sealed and unsealed bus routes have been severely affected around Vanua Levu this morning due to flooding.

As a result, there were no bus services around the island today.

Due to the continuous downpour from last night, the main supply route between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa was closed this morning due to flooding at Qelewaqa Flat.



The main supply route between Labasa Town and Seaqaqa [Source: FRA]

The access route from Labasa to Wainikoro Road was also temporarily closed due to flooding at Vuniika Flat.

The Transinsular Road between Seaqaqa and Savusavu was reduced to single lane access at the Lomaloma bend due to a landslide.

The other main supply routes between Seaqaqa towards Nabouwalu including Rabi and Taveuni remain accessible.

Access to jetties and wharfs from the town centres are restricted to heavy vehicles only due to flooding.

Members of the public can contact the FRA on toll-free number 5720 shall they have any queries.

Other roads that are also affected around the country include parts of the Eastern and Western Division.