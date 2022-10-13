Three Tropical Cyclones and heavy rain warning

[File Photo]

Two to three tropical cyclones are likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone this season and one to two severe tropical cyclones are likely to affect Fiji during the 2022-2023 cyclone season.

Meteorological Services Minister, Jone Usamate says Fiji anticipates one to four severe Tropical Cyclones ranging from category three and above between November and April.

He says five to seven Tropical Cyclones are likely to affect the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre Nadi region between November 2022 and April 2023.

“In Fiji, flooding alone continues to be one of the leading causes of death during any cyclonic events. Data released by the Fiji Police Force revealed that between 2017 and August 2021, a total of 17 people had drowned during an event of a natural disasters. Majority of these incidents involved people being swept away by strong currents while trying to cross flooded rivers, creeks, and areas. Let me remind every Fijian today, we have the power to reduce these fatalities simply by following advisories issued by our relevant authorities.”

Usamate says in line with the Government’s initiative to decentralize services, this year’s National Disaster Awareness program will be held in Valelevu, Nasinu on October 27th.

The ministry has planned activities for the day and it will include booth visitations, awareness of early warning, and early action initiatives undertaken by government ministries and Non-Government partners.

Usamate says members of the public will also get a chance to witness some of the strategic assets that are deployed during disaster operations.

He highlighted this today during the launch of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and the National Disaster Media Awareness campaign for the 2022/2023 cyclone season.