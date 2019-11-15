Teams deployed to affected areas in the North

No casualties have been recorded in the North due to Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima has applauded members of the public for taking precautionary measures by moving to Evacuations Centres before the expected time when TC Tino was to make landfall.

Rainima said a total of 2612 people turned up to 65 evacuations centres around the North.

“On first light, we had sent our teams around to visit all these evacuation centres, and check on the safety of the people, not only that but to see that they move back to their homes once the weather is clear,”

“We have checked with our team on the ground who noticed most of our people after hearing the news and advice on the radio, and the media, they took the necessary precautions and that is why they moved to these evacuation centres ahead of time. Also because of the initial forecast is given.”

The Commissioner confirmed that the only flooding that took place were on the roads and bridges, all of which have been opened as water has receded except for two.

Teams have been dispatched from the Northern Emergency Operations Centre this morning to assess damages done by the cyclone.

Rainima said these teams would focus on areas which were affected by TC Tino.

“Our initial damage assessment teams have moved out at about 11 am today, we will send them up to the targeted areas we have already identified. We will be accompanied by military and officers from Met office as well,”.

Identified areas include Nadogo, Namuka, Udu and Cikobia.