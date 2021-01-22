TD07F intensifies into category one Cyclone

Tropical Depression 07F has upgraded to a category one cyclone as at midnight and has been named Tropical Cyclone Bina.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service track map, TC Bina is located Northwest of Fiji and is anticipated to track southeastwards towards the country.

The Weather Office says TC Bina is a fast-moving system.

This fast moving cyclone is anticipated to affect parts of the country, especially the Northern Division.