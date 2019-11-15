Home

TD04F tracks closer to Fiji Group

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 16, 2020 4:50 pm
Tropical Depression 04F is moving east at about 10km/hr and is expected to gradually intensify into a category one cyclone by later tonight.

At midday, TD04F was located about 410km west-northwest of Rotuma and about 800km north-northwest of Nadi.

It is expected to gradually turn towards the southeast and move at about 20km/hr in the next 24hrs.

On this forecast track, the centre is expected to be located about 170km north-northwest of Labasa at 12pm tomorrow and 200km southeast of Labasa or about 75km northwest of Lakeba at 12am on Saturday.

Close to its centre TD04F is expected to have average winds of up to 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

A “Heavy Rain Warning”is now in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

A “Tropical Cyclone Warning” remains in force for Rotuma.

A “Tropical Cyclone Warning” is in now force for the Fiji Group.

A “Gale Warning” remains in force for Rotuma and now in force for the Fiji Group.

 

