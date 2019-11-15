TD04F to intensify into Category One Cyclone later today

Tropical Depression 04F is expected to gradually intensify into a category one cyclone by later today.

TD04F was located about 450km west of Rotuma and about 810km northwest of Nadi at 6am today.

Close to its centre TD04F is expected to have average winds of up to 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

It is moving east at about 20km/hr.

The system is expected to gradually turn towards the southeast and move at about 20km/hr in the next 24hrs.

On this forecast track the centre is expected to be located about 160km south of Rotuma or about 360km northwest of Labasa at 6am tomorrow and about 40km east-northeast of Labasa at 6pm tomorrow.

A “Tropical Cyclone Warning” remains in force for Rotuma.

A “Tropical Cyclone Alert” remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A “Gale Warning” remains in force for Rotuma.

A “Strong Wind Warning” remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A “Heavy Rain Warning” remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and northern Lau Group.

A “Heavy Rain Alert” remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.