TD04F to bring thunderstorms from tomorrow

Tropical Cyclone 04F is still on track to becoming a Tropical Cyclone by tomorrow afternoon.

The system currently lies 530 kilometers North of Port Vila in Vanuatu and once formed, it will be named Tropical Cyclone Tino.

The system is anticipated to enter Fiji Waters on Friday, however rain and thunderstorms will begin affecting the Group from tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

As the system moves closer towards the group, the onset of gale to destructive force winds is expected as early as Thursday night especially over the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Coastal inundation from sea flooding may also be expected over the above mentioned areas and other parts of Fiji both from the contribution of storm surge and wind driven waves.

The public is advised to remain alert and vigilant and take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously.

TD04F is slow moving and is anticipated to make a southeast movement.