TD04F now a Tropical Depression

Tropical Disturbance 04F has intensified into a Tropical Depression overnight.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is expected to turn southeast in the next 12 hours and head towards Fiji.

TD04F was located 550 kilometers Northwest of Rotuma or 810 kilometers Northwest of Nadi at 12am today.

Article continues after advertisement

A gale warning is now in force for Rotuma. Rotuma can expect winds to also further increase up to 35 knots from later today with very rough to high seas and damaging northwesterly swells.

The Nadi weather office it is expected to name the cyclone sometimes tonight.

A tropical cyclone warning is in force for Rotuma and a tropical cyclone alert remains in force for Fiji.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Lomaiviti group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby islands.

A strong wind warning is now in force for the group as well.

For Fiji waters: easterly winds 20 to 30 knots. Rough to very rough seas.

Winds expected to further increase up to 35 knots from tomorrow with high seas and damaging north-westerly swells.

The public is advised to remain alert and vigilant and take warnings and advisories from relevant authorities seriously.