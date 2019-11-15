TD04F likely to bring showers from Wednesday

Tropical Disturbance 04F which lies just to the north-north-west of Vanuatu is expected to start affecting the Fiji group in two days.

The Nadi Meteorology Services says it is expected to track towards the group and Fiji will experience occasional showers with few thunderstorms accompanied by strong wind from Wednesday.

For Rotuma, a trough of low pressure continues to affect, with occasional showers that can be heavy at times.

Article continues after advertisement

For mariners, a strong wind warning is still in force for all Fiji waters with an east to southeast wind of 20 to 25 knots.

The sea will be rough with poor visibility in areas of showers and thunderstorms.

Currently, cloudy condition with some showers and isolated thunderstorms is mainly experienced over Fiji.