TD03F claims a life

A 35-year-old man has died while trying to cross a flooded river.

The incident happened at around 11am.

The National Disaster Management Office while confirming this has said that this is the first fatality recorded during Tropical Depression 03F.

There are three evacuation centers – one in the North and two in the Western Division.

Currently 200 people are taking shelter at these centers and the NDMO expects this number to increase as more rain is in the forecast.

Fifteen roads are currently closed due to flooding, while 18 are restricted.

Tropical Depression 03F is expected to develop into a Cyclone in the next six to 12 hours.