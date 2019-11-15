TC Yasa may reach Fiji as category 4

Tropical Cyclone Yasa is forecast to pass between the two main islands by Thursday based on current projections.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says the system is likely to intensify into a category four or even a category five system in the next 48 hours.

From tomorrow evening, winds will pick up to about 55km/ph gusting to about 80km/ph and continue to increase as the cyclone nears Fiji.

Periods of heavy rain will also be experienced over most parts of Fiji from late tomorrow.

By late Thursday, as TC Yasa comes closer to the Fiji Group, wind speeds will increase to 175 km/ph gusting to 250 km/ph.

The gale-force winds will be very destructive, breaking powerlines, damaging farm lands and possibly damaging houses and weak structures.

The Nadi Weather Office also advises there could be severe storm surges in coastal areas of Northern Viti Levu, Nadi, Ba, Rakiraki and possibly Tailevu.

Storm surges will also be felt in Northern Vanua Levu along with the coastal areas of Bua, Seaqaqa, Udu point as well as Yasawa, Mamanuca and nearby areas.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa currently a category three, was located about 600 kilometres West Northwest of Nadi at 6am.

It is moving at about nine kilometres per hour completing its loop before heading towards the Fiji Group.

It now has sustained winds of up to 146 km/ph close to its centre, increasing to 166kmph.

It is expected to come closer to the Fiji Group in the next two days, however, adverse weather will be felt by parts of Fiji in the next 24 hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the slow-moving system is still gaining strength having made a slight change in direction, as it now moves in an East Northeast direction.

The heavy rain alert remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Forecast for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands: occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated heavy falls expected. Showers expected to increase to rain with squally thunderstorms from later tomorrow.

For the rest of Fiji: cloudy with some showers and afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Showers expected to become frequent and heavy from late Wednesday.

The Nadi Weather Office says there is a risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood-prone areas during persistent localised heavy falls.

There is also a risk of flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads, poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy rain and reduced visibility at sea.