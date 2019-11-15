TC Yasa intensifies into category three system

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has intensified into a category three system as it continues its loop about 600 kilometres West Northwest of Nadi at 6am.

TC Yasa now has sustained winds of up to 146 km/ph close to its centre, increasing to 166kmph.

The Fiji Meteorological Services confirms the slow-moving system is still gaining strength having made a slight change in direction, as it now moves in an East Northeast direction.

The heavy rain alert remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

TC Yasa is currently moving at about nine kilometres per hour completing its loop before heading towards the Fiji Group.

It is expected to come closer to the Fiji Group in the next two days, however, adverse weather will be felt by parts of Fiji in the next 24 hours.

Forecast for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands: occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms. Isolated heavy falls expected. Showers expected to increase to rain with squally thunderstorms from later tomorrow.

For the rest of Fiji: cloudy with some showers and afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Showers expected to become frequent and heavy from late Wednesday.

The Nadi Weather Office says there is a risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood-prone areas during persistent localised heavy falls.

There is also a risk of flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads, poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy rain and reduced visibility at sea.

