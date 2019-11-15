Home

TC Yasa fundraisers to seek permit

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 9:12 am

Anyone found to be breaching the Declaration of State of Natural Disaster to gain profit will be reported.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says the issue came up after several individuals were seen setting up own fundraising initiative for TC Yasa assistance.

She stresses that TC Yasa Fundraiser’s are required to seek permit from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management.

Article continues after advertisement

Soko says the resources can be better coordinated if it is directed into the NDMO and Divisional Commissioners for immediate response towards those affected by the cyclone.

A State of Natural Disaster has been declared for Fiji for 30 days and the declaration also states that it prohibits the unjustified exploitation of a disaster for profit.

Soko says that as an organization it is always best that the government’s distribution or support is done through the Commissioner, Provincial Administrator or District Officer.

