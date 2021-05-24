TC warning now in force for whole of Fiji

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 11:59 am
The Nadi backroad

A tropical cyclone warning is now in force for the whole of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says at 6am, Tropical Depression 03F was located at about 340km West of Nadi and is moving towards Fiji at about 15km/hr.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says as the system tracks closer to Fiji, people can experience gale-force winds.

Article continues after advertisement

Meke says based on the intensity forecast, the system is expected to be elevated to Category One today during its passage.

“At the moment we still maintain that it could be a Category One and a maximum of a Category Two. The chances of it becoming more than that is low at the moment.”

Continuous rainfall is associated with the current system, and Fijians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for inevitable flooding.


Ba town

A flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas of Vanua Levu, Tavua, Rakiraki, Semo, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tailevu and Korovou.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low lying and flood prone areas from Sigatoka through to Navua, Suva, Nausori up to Naitaisiri.

A gale warning remains in force for the Yasawa and the Mamanuca groups, Northern, Western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.


Sabeto, Nadi

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

