TC warning now in force for whole of Fiji

A tropical cyclone warning is now in force for the whole of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says at 6am, Tropical Depression 03F was located at about 340km West of Nadi and is moving towards Fiji at about 15km/hr.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says as the system tracks closer to Fiji, people can experience gale-force winds.

Article continues after advertisement

📢Severe Weather Update 🌀Tropical depression TD03F was located about 300km west-southwest of Viwa & 340km west of Nadi at 6am today. TD03F is moving east towards Fiji at about 15 km per hour. For more information: https://t.co/KeqBY4IekC pic.twitter.com/jtdcfmYbTq — Fiji Meteorological Service (@FJMETservice) January 8, 2022

Meke says based on the intensity forecast, the system is expected to be elevated to Category One today during its passage.

“At the moment we still maintain that it could be a Category One and a maximum of a Category Two. The chances of it becoming more than that is low at the moment.”

Continuous rainfall is associated with the current system, and Fijians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for inevitable flooding.



Ba town

A flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas of Vanua Levu, Tavua, Rakiraki, Semo, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tailevu and Korovou.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low lying and flood prone areas from Sigatoka through to Navua, Suva, Nausori up to Naitaisiri.

A gale warning remains in force for the Yasawa and the Mamanuca groups, Northern, Western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele and Kadavu.



Sabeto, Nadi

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.