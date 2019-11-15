TC warning cancelled for Rotuma

A Tropical Cyclone warning previously in force for Rotuma is now cancelled.

But it remains for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, and the Lomaiviti group.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu – which is between Pacific Harbour and Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

A storm warning remains in force for Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-I-Lau, Fulaga, and Ogea.

A strong wind and heavy rain warning remain in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

Tropical Cyclone Tino was located about 210km north-northwest of Labasa at midday.

Close to its centre the Cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

TC Tino is moving southeast at about 27km/hr.

On this forecast track the Cyclone centre is expected to be located about 50km north-northwest of Cicia or 150km southeast of Labasa at 12am and about 50km northeast of Ono-I-Lau or 190km east-southeast of Kabara at 12pm tomorrow.