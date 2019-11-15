Natural Disaster
TC warning cancelled for Rotuma
January 17, 2020 3:20 pm
A Tropical Cyclone warning previously in force for Rotuma is now cancelled.
But it remains for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, and the Lomaiviti group.
A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu – which is between Pacific Harbour and Tailevu.
A storm warning remains in force for Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-I-Lau, Fulaga, and Ogea.
A strong wind and heavy rain warning remain in force for the rest of the Fiji group.
Tropical Cyclone Tino was located about 210km north-northwest of Labasa at midday.
Close to its centre the Cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.
TC Tino is moving southeast at about 27km/hr.
On this forecast track the Cyclone centre is expected to be located about 50km north-northwest of Cicia or 150km southeast of Labasa at 12am and about 50km northeast of Ono-I-Lau or 190km east-southeast of Kabara at 12pm tomorrow.