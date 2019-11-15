TC warning cancelled for Eastern Viti Levu

The tropical cyclone warning previously in place for the Eastern half of Viti Levu is now cancelled.

However, tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

Tropical Cyclone Tino was located about 100km north of Vanuabalavu or about 190km east of Labasa at 12 this morning.

The category two system is moving East-Southeast at about 33km/hr.

On this forecast track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 260km East-Southeast of Lakeba or 320km Southeast of Vanuabalavu at midday today and about 1460km southeast of Ono-i-Lau at 12am tomorrow.

A gale warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti Group, Vanuatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea, Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa but is now cancelled for Totoya, Moala and Matuku.

A strong wind and heavy rain warning remain in force for the rest of the Fiji group.