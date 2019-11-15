TC Tino starts movement towards Tonga as most of Fiji out of danger

Tropical Cyclone Tino is tracking towards Tonga and most of the Fiji group is out of danger from the category 2 system.

The cyclone is expected to continue in the Southeast direction and move towards Tonga from today.

TC Tino was located about 105km East-Southeast of Vanuabalavu or 115km Northeast of Lakeba or about 220km East-Southeast of Taveuni at 3am today.

The cyclone is now moving at a fast rate of 36km/hr and is expected to be located about 275km East-Northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 285km Southeast of Lakeba at midday today and about 440km East-Southeast of Ono-i-Lau or 310km southeast of Lakeba at 9pm today and moving further away from Fiji towards Tonga.

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea, Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa.

The warning, which was earlier cancelled for Eastern half of Viti Levu is also been called off for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lomaiviti Group.

A storm warning remains in force for Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau and Lakeba.

A gale warning is also still in place for remains in force for Vanuavatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea, Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa.

The gale warning is cancelled for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, and Lomaiviti group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Eastern parts of Viti Levu, Eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Southern and Eastern parts of the larger islands, Lomaiviti and the Lau group but is now cancelled for the rest of the Fiji group.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas

of southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, but is now cancelled for the rest of the Fiji group.

The next high tide is at 12.52pm.