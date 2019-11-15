TC Tino moving at 27km/hr

Most areas in Vanua Levu continue to feel the impact of Tropical Cyclone Tino, with rain and wind pelting the North.

The category one system was located about 70km north of Labasa at 6pm today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of upto 85km/hr with momentary gusts to 120km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

TC Tino is moving southeast at about 27km/hr and based on this forecast track the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 50km east of Lakeba or 100km northeast of Kabara at 6am tomorrow and about 280km east of Ono-i-Lau at 6pm tomorrow.



[Source: Rayne Simpson]

A tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and Eastern half of Viti Levu.

A storm warning remains in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Totoya, Moala, Matuku, Vanuavatu, Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa.

A gale warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the rest of Lau Group.



[Source: Rayne Simpson]

A strong wind and heavy rain warning remain in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

Sea flooding should be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides.