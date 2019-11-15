TC Tino expected to make landfall in Eastern Vanua Levu

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Category one Tropical Cyclone Tino will make landfall around or just after 6pm.

Fiji Meteorological Service Director Misaele Funaki says it is forecast to move mostly toward Macuata.

“As I’ve mentioned in making landfall we expect that to happen along the Eastern part of Vanua Levu mainly towards Macuata the stretch from Wainikoro extending to Udu point. So we expect it to make landfall over Macuata before it continues to move over Vanua Levu and then moving towards the Lau group later tonight into early tomorrow.”

Tropical Cyclone Tino was located about 150km Northwest of Labasa at 3 this afternoon.

Close to its centre the Cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

TC Tino is moving southeast at about 27km/hr.

A Tropical Cyclone warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau and the Lomaiviti group.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu – which is between Pacific Harbour and Tailevu.

A storm warning remains in force for Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-I-Lau, Fulaga and Ogea.

Strong wind and heavy rain warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.