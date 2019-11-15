TC Tino continues to move away from Fiji

Severe Tropical cyclone Tino, a category 3 system was located 340km east-northeast of Ono-I-Lau at 12 pm today and is moving southeast at 19 knots towards the Tonga group.

The weather office says on this track the centre of TC Tino is expected to be located about 420km east of Ono-i-Lau or 710km southeast of Lakeba at 12am tomorrow morning.

TC Tino is moving away from Fiji towards Tonga.

Article continues after advertisement

Cyclone Tino has affected Tuvalu, Fiji and Tonga, with more to come https://t.co/ZK7vUTQU8n — Nic Maclellan (@MaclellanNic) January 17, 2020

The weather office says eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and parts of the Lau group can still expect some strong south to southwesterly winds.

Periods of rain, heavy at times will ease to showers from later this evening.

Source: Island Climate

Heavy rain with strong to gale force winds were experienced over Lau group and the northern parts of Fiji.

Elsewhere, overcast conditions with showers and isolated

A thunderstorm was experienced over most parts of the country today.