TC Tino continues to move away from Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 18, 2020 5:08 pm
Severe Tropical cyclone Tino, a category 3 system was located 340km east-northeast of Ono-I-Lau at 12 pm today and is moving southeast at 19 knots towards the Tonga group.

The weather office says on this track the centre of TC Tino is expected to be located about 420km east of Ono-i-Lau or 710km southeast of Lakeba at 12am tomorrow morning.

TC Tino is moving away from Fiji towards Tonga.

The weather office says eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and parts of the Lau group can still expect some strong south to southwesterly winds.

Periods of rain, heavy at times will ease to showers from later this evening.

Source: Island Climate 

Heavy rain with strong to gale force winds were experienced over Lau group and the northern parts of Fiji.

Elsewhere, overcast conditions with showers and isolated

Damage reportedly caused by Cyclone Tino in Tuvalu. Photo / Pacifica Weather and Tropical Cyclone Updates

 

Possible cyclone Tino Track

A thunderstorm was experienced over most parts of the country today.

 

Track for Saturday 6pm

 

Track for Saturday 9pm

 

A forecast track map shows the predicted path of Cyclone Tino, now a category three, through Tonga. Photo: Fiji Meteorological Service.

