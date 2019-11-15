TC Tino confirmed to make landfall in Vanua Levu today

Tropical Cyclone Tino is now confirmed to make landfall on Vanua Levu around 6pm today.

At 11am, the category one system was located about 210km south-southeast of Rotuma and about 300km North West of Labasa.

Fiji Met Director Misaele Funaki says the people of Vanua Levu must take precautionary measures now.

Article continues after advertisement

“TC Tino is expected to keep tracking or moving in a South eastward direction straight towards Vanua Levu especially Macuata province between Labasa and Udu Point. On that path it is expected to make landfall on Vanua Levu in or around Macuata tonight.”

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

TC Tino is moving south-southeast at about 20km/hr.

On this forecast track TC Tino is expected to be located about 70km East-Southeast of Labasa or 130km West-Northwest of Vanuabalavu at 9pm today and about 40km south of Lakeba or 170km North-Northeast of Ono-i-Lau at 9am tomorrow.

Sea flooding should be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides.

Media Release 03 EASTERN DIVISION SCHOOLS CLOSED FROM MIDDAY.#TCTino pic.twitter.com/1IosVGV8oN — Fiji National Disaster Management Office (@FijiNDMO) January 17, 2020

For Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga and Ogea: Expect strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr increasing to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from midday and further increasing to destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 95km/hr and momentary gusts to 130km/hr from tonight.

For Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of LauGroup, people can expect strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr increasing to damaging gale force winds with average speed of 75km/hr and momentary gusts to 100km/hr from midday.

A Tropical Cyclone Warning remains in force for Rotuma, Cikobia,Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

A Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A Storm Warning remains in force for Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca and is now in force for Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga and Ogea.

A Gale Warning remains in force for Rotuma, Cikobia, Vanua Levu,Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the Eastern half of Viti Levu,Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of Lau Group.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in force for all low lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas for the whole of Fiji.