TC Sarai damage assessment in Lau Group differed

The assessment of damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Sarai in the Lau Group has differed.

Health officials who were supposed to leave for the Group to carry out the assessment will now travel at a later date.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the decision was made following the forecast of bad weather in the coming days.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately we have been informed that there is a possible tropical depression coming our way. So our officials are working with other officials in the NDMO and have made the right decision to hold off at the moment and go when the weather is clear.”

Damage assessment in Kadavu has been done and villagers have been given water purification tablets to prevent the spread of diseases.

Dr Waqainabete says they have not recorded any disease outbreaks so far.