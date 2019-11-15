TC Sarai amounts to over $10m in damages

The total cost of damage that accumulated from the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Sarai amounted to over $10m.

While delivering his Ministerial statement, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate highlighted that the agriculture sector suffered the most damage followed by infrastructure, housing and education sector.

Usamate adds that soon after the agriculture sector was again severely affected due to the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Tino.

He stressed that the Northern division has completed its damage assessment for tropical cyclone Tino and the total damage sustained stands at more than $6m adding that the sugarcane industry suffered the most damage.

“The NDMO has received the Northern Division damage assessment for Tropical Cyclone Tino and is working with the other four Divisional Commissioner’s on the total damages incurred by TC Tino.”

Usamate also highlighted that a teacher and student lost their lives during TC Tino.

“The Ministry will continue to work on improving our goal to minimize loss of lives in the event of a disaster. We will continue to work with our humanitarian partners and donors to ensure the people of Fiji are well informed pre during and after a disaster.”

Usamate highlighted that in an effort to promote disaster risk reduction, soon after the passing of TC Tino, the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team conducted awareness on proper hygiene measures to avoid morbidity immediately after the cyclone.