TC Harold movement restrictions lifted

Movement restrictions imposed yesterday during the height of Tropical Cyclone Harold have been lifted however COVID19 restrictions still remain.

The National Disaster Management office says businesses are to adhere to the required health practices and maintain physical distancing practices.

Director NDMO, Vasiti Soko says there are some selected businesses that will operate as normal while the curfews still stands from 8pm to 5am.

Article continues after advertisement

Soko says these businesses are to ensure that staff are regularly washing their hands with soap and water or using hand sanitizers.

Businesses affected by TC Harold are to ensure that necessary proactive measures are in place.

With reports yet to be received from Kadavu, smaller nearby islands and Southern Lau, Soko says they are seeking assistance from the public who can contact family in these areas.

Fijians can pass on information to the Commissioner Eastern EOC on 7775485/3313400 or the NDMO on 915 to assist them in getting a picture of the situation on the ground.

People are to exercise caution while traveling on the road.

The NDMO is working closely with their first responders to assist people who are still sheltering in evacuation centres.

For those who live in flood-prone areas, take precautionary measures and use discretion while traveling.