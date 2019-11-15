TC Harold left massive destruction in Naioti, Kadavu

Villagers in Naioti in the district of Yale in Kadavu felt the full brunt of TC Harold which has left them in shock.

Village Headman Vairusi Ratuva says at least two houses were destroyed while most others sustained partial damage from destructive winds.

Ratuva says following the passing of TC Harold there were debris scattered throughout the village.

He says the men have quickly gathered for a meeting and have begun cleaning up.

Ratuva says they are relieved though that no one was injured from TC Harold despite the widespread damage to their homes and farms.