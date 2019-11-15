Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|Significant damage to EFL power lines|Evacuation centres activated in the North|25 evacuation centers activated|Savusavu flooded, town closed|Vusuya not spared by tornado|Family’s years of sacrifice gone in three minutes|Kiobo villagers take shelter at Kubulau District School|Part of Ba town is flooded|Wairiki Crossing under water|Avoid W&G Friendship Plaza|Suva vendors told to pack their produce and evacuate|Seven families take shelter at school in Navua|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

TC Harold left massive destruction in Naioti, Kadavu

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 5:44 am

Villagers in Naioti in the district of Yale in Kadavu felt the full brunt of TC Harold which has left them in shock.

Village Headman Vairusi Ratuva says at least two houses were destroyed while most others sustained partial damage from destructive winds.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratuva says following the passing of TC Harold there were debris scattered throughout the village.

He says the men have quickly gathered for a meeting and have begun cleaning up.

Ratuva says they are relieved though that no one was injured from TC Harold despite the widespread damage to their homes and farms.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.