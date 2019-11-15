TC Harold expected to track southwest of Fiji next week

Tropical Cyclone Harold is expected to tract to the southwest of the Fiji group by Wednesday or Thursday next week.

TC Harold is currently hovering over Vanuatu and is under severe weather warning.

TC Harold has intensified into a category two cyclone moving south-southeast of Vanuatu with maximum sustained winds of 50 knots close to the center.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Service says, for now, the related trough of low pressure is bringing lots of clouds and showers over the Fiji group.