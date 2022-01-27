Home

Natural Disaster

TC Cody moves away, flooding still a concern

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 11:55 am

Category One Tropical Cyclone Cody continues to gradually move away from the Fiji group.

However, Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says active rain bands associated with TC Cody are still hovering over the group and there is still a high risk of flooding in parts of the country.

“Associated rain bands continue to affect parts of the group, at the moment it is over the Lomaiviti Group and the Northern Division as well as the Lau Group. So active rain bands are still over the group with associated strong winds as well.”

Meke adds due to the wide-reaching rain bands associated with TC Cody, flooding remains a concern.

“Water is still trying to recede, the soil is still saturated, the risk of flooding is still there especially if these rain bands do come through and pour a significant amount of rainfall it could flood again, so those in evacuation centres might wait till tomorrow or even right up until Wednesday.”

The Fiji Meteorological Services is also reporting that water levels for all reporting sites are fluctuating in response to rainfall received and tidal changes.

It adds that several rivers have broken their banks including, Nakauvadra River, Nasivi River, Ba River, Qawa River, Nasekawa River, Waidina, and Wainibuka Rivers.

