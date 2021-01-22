TC Bina weakens into Tropical Depression

Tropical Cyclone Bina weakened into a depression at around 6am today.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says the system has weakened in terms of cloud formation and lost its cyclonic status.

Senior Forecaster, Sakeasi Rabitu says the associated weather does not change and Fijians can expect heavy rain and gale-force winds in some areas.

“At the moment, the way it’s looking it will track towards Vanua Levu and also down to the Lomaiviti and Lau Group. From later today, they will be expecting the weather to continue with rain. Already the rain from severe tropical cyclone Ana has been affecting Vanua Levu with associated cloud bands and this will continue today with rain from TD07F which was ex-tropical cyclone, Bina.”

A flood warning remains in place for low lying areas and areas close to small streams and major rivers of Fiji.