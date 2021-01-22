Home

TC Bina likely to pass between Vanua Levu and Viti Levu

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 1, 2021 6:06 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Tropical Cyclone Bina is expected to pass between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu by mid-day today.

Fiji Meteorological Service Senior Forecaster Samisoni Waqavakatoga says TC Bina is likely to weaken in next 12 hours.

Waqavakatoga says TC Bina is expected to bring with it strong winds and some rain.

“TC Bina in comparison to severe Tropical Cyclone Ana is a smaller system but its movement is fast compared to TC Ana”.

The Senior Forecaster maintains that heavy rain can be expected for most parts of the country and there is a likelihood that TC Bina could merge with TC Ana.

“If it does merge with severe Tropical Cyclone Ana, it would happen very far from Fiji and we can expect gale-force winds.  When this happens, we will only feel strong gusts of winds and not the full wrath of it. It won’t be as strong as what most of the country felt when TC Ana passes over Viti Levu”.

TC Bina was located about 250km Southwest of Rotuma or about 400km Northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara early this morning.

It continues to pick up speed and is moving southeast at about 27km/hr.

The storm warning previously in force for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands is now canceled.

A gale warning remains in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu, the Western half of Vanua Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Beqa, Lomaiviti and the Moala group, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of the country.

