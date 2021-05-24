TC alert in force for West and North

Tropical Disturbance 03F has intensified into a depression at midday today and its center was located about 470 kilometres west-southwest of Viwa and 515 kilometres west of Nadi.

The depression is currently slow moving.

TD03F is expected to move towards the east-southeast at about 10 kilometres per hour and the centre should pass about 260 kilometres west-southwest of Viwa at midday tomorrow.

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says it is likely to intensify further into a category one tropical cyclone by tomorrow.

“Tropical Disturbance 03F has intensified to a depression stage which simply means it is very close to tropical cyclone stage. So for now we are looking at TD03F to possibly become a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.”



Meke says damaging winds are likely to begin a few hours before the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, northern and western parts of Viti Levu, western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, western and northwestern parts of Vanua Levu, expect strong winds increasing to damaging gale force winds from later tomorrow.

For the rest of the Fiji Group, expect strong winds from tomorrow.



Meke says as it tracks close to the group, active rain bands from TD03F is expected to bring continuous heavy rain and thunderstorms over Fiji especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, northern and western parts of Viti Levu, western and interior parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, western and northwestern parts of Vanua Levu.



He adds with persistent northwesterly winds and soil already saturated from rainfall in the last couple of days, there is high risk of landslides and flooding of rivers, streams and creeks, flood prone and low lying areas.

People living along the coastal areas especially in the Western Division, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group are advised of possible coastal inundation especially during high tides.

Sea conditions will be extremely dangerous for sea travel especially for small crafts and not suitable for coastal activities.