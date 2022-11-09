Take ownership of your safety: Soko

NDMO Director, Vasiti Soko at the launch of the National Disaster Awareness week in Laqere [Photo: Supplied]

As we enter the new cyclone season, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) hopes that communities will take charge of their own safety.

According to Director Vasiti Soko, the nationwide clean-up campaign, which began today in six areas within the Central Division, aims to reduce the risk of flooding, the majority of which are caused by improper waste disposal.

She claims that because the country expects above-average rainfall during this cyclone season and because we are also in La Nina season, the risks of low-lying and flood-prone areas will be high as a result of the forecasted weather.

Soko encourages the general public to participate in the clean-up campaign, and protective personal equipment will be provided at each of the locations.

The six areas are Navua Town, Nadonumai in Lami, Wailea in Vatuwaqa, Waidamudamu in Nakasi, Nausori Town, and Korovou Town.