Strong wind and heavy rain picks up on Vanuabalavu

Wind speed has picked up on Vanuabalavu, Lau as the Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Tino is expected to pass the Northern Lau group in the next few hours.

Uruone villager Mosese Kalidole says all villagers are safely secured in their respective houses as they can hear branches falling off from trees and the roaring of waves.

Kalidole adds the village Church is on standby for evacuation if the need arises.

The villagers had started preparing from yesterday morning as they don’t want a repeat of the past natural hazards.

The island is currently experiencing strong wind, gusty at times and heavy rainfall.

He states that coastal parts of the village might be flooded in the next few hours particularly, with high tide approaching at around midnight.

Kalidole also confirms that they have not received any reports of injuries or the damage of properties.