Strong building structure has helped villagers in Vanuabalavu

The strong structure of most houses in Uruone village, Vanuabalavu, Lau has spared major damage or properties after the Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Tino passed the island this morning.

Uruone villager Mosese Kalidole says the new buildings were set up as part of the TC Winston recovery programme as the village was severely devastated in the 2016 hazard.

Kalidole highlighted the new building structure of almost every house in the village managed to withstand TC Tino.

Article continues after advertisement



He adds the strong wind and heavy downpour experienced last night subsided early this morning.

Kaidole says so far there are no reports of any casualties or damage of property was received.

Debris is seen everywhere in the village and Kalidole says this is also a time that brings the community together during the clean up.