Shipping companies heed notice

Prominent shipping companies around the country have ceased services as per the Maritime Safety Authority notice as precautions in light of the approaching Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Many vessels have docked at the Suva harbor and MSAF says only emergency evacuation runs will be done as required.

The two main maritime shipping service providers, Gounder Shipping and Patterson Brothers says they have suspended all services and will resume once the cyclone threat is cleared.

The Mua-i-Walu Bay in Suva has also been restricted from any public entry.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bus Operators Association is yet to make a decision on whether services will be suspended.