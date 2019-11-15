Severe TC Harold continues to move away from Fiji

Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold category 5 continues to move further away from Fiji.

The system was located about 210 kilometres east-southeast of Ono-i-lau or about 350 kilometres southeast of Kabara at 3am today.

Close to its centre, the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up to 205 km/hr with momentary gusts to 285 km/hr. the cyclone is currently moving east-southeast at about 43 km/hr.

On this track, the system was located about 330 kilometres east-southeast of ono-i-lau or about 450 kilometres southeast of Kabara at 6am today and is moving further away from Fiji towards Tonga.

Damaging winds likely for several hours after the cyclone centre passes nearby.

The storm warning in force for ono-i-lau is now cancelled. A gale warning remains in force for ono-i-lau and is now cancelled for the rest of central and southern Lau group.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji. A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for southern Lau group and is now cancelled for central Lau group.

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and downstream of Ba FSC station in the Ba river and Navolau station in the upper Rewa river.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and downstream of Nairukuruku station in the Wainimala River and Nayavu station in the Wainibuka river.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and catchments around whole of Fiji.

For ono-i-lau, damaging gale force winds with average speeds up to 85 km/hr and momentary gusts to 120 km/hr.

Sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides.

For the rest of Fiji, strong south-westerly winds with average speeds of 55km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

Showers especially in the afternoon or evening.

For mariners, damaging gale force of up to 45 knots with gusts to 60 knots. High seas. Damaging heavy swells of more than 4 metres expected.

For the rest of Fiji waters northerly winds 20 to 30 knots gusting to 45 knots. Rough to very rough seas.