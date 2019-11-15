Seven roads in the North closed

Seven roads in the Northern Division are closed as the effects of Tropical Cyclone Tino continues to be felt.

Two roads in the Western Division are closed while five in the Central Division.

The Fiji Roads Authority says Queens Road and Kings Road are open to traffic, however people are advised to take precaution.

Drivers are also urged not to drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life-threatening.

The FRA is closely monitoring the situation of the roads for all divisions.