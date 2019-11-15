Schools in Eastern division closed

All schools in the Eastern Division will be closed from noon today as advised by the Education Ministry.

The Ministry says in cases where it is too late to send boarding students home due to the adverse weather, it is advisable to keep the students at the school boarding facilities.

It says they are taking this precautionary measure to ensure that the lives of school children and staff are sage during this time.

Parents and guardians are also advised to make necessary arrangements.

The Ministry says for parents and guardians of children attending schools in the remaining two divisions, they must treat the safety of their children as paramount and refrain from sending them to the school of they feel their safety will be compromised.