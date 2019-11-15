Savusavu, Taveuni start to feel TC Tino impact

Residents in Savusavu and Taveuni say they have started to experience strong winds and rain as Tropical Cyclone Tino hovers over Fiji.

Most people who FBC News spoke to say the wind speed and rain picked up from this afternoon.

There is a power outage affecting the whole of Taveuni and Savusavu and EFL says its team will work on restoring power once TC Tino has passed and conditions are safe.

[Source: Rayne Simpson]

TC Tino was located about 150km north of Labasa at 3pm today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr.

The category one system is moving southeast at about 27km/hr.

On this forecast track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 40km southeast of Vanuabalavu or 80km north northeast of Cicia at 3am tomorrow and about 260km east northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 300km east-southeast of Kabara at 3pm tomorrow.

Totoya, Moala, Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa can expect strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary and gusts to 65km/hr.

This can increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from later today and further increasing to destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 95km/hr and momentary gusts to 130km/hr from tomorrow.

For Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of Lau Group it will be damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75km/hr.



[Source: Rayne Simpson]

The momentary gusts will be upto 100km/hr.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Persistent localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas. Sea flooding along coast could be expected during high tides.

A Tropical Cyclone Warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group and the eastern half of Viti Levu.

A Storm Warning remains in force for Totoya, Moala, Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga, Ogea Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa.

A Gale Warning remains in force for Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of Lau Group.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group and so does a Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in force for all low lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas for the whole of Fiji; for the low lying areas and small streams in the upper Wainimala River; and remains in force for the low lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas on western Bua from Vuya to Nawaca Village in Bua.

A Flood Alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams from Dreketilailai Station to Qawa River and now in force for low lying areas, small streams adjacent to Korovou River.

The level at Dreketilailai Station was 2.18m at 3pm which is 0.6m above alert level and increasing.

The level at Korovou Station was 2.88m at 4pm which is 0.38m above alert level and decreasing.

The next high tide is at 12.10am tomorrow.