Rotuma Jetty partially damaged

The wharf in Rotuma has been partially damaged due to heavy swells and storm surge.
The Fiji Roads Authority is yet to assess the extension of the damage before they issue another update.
Meanwhile, Rotuma’s District Officer says they have been experiencing strong winds since morning and occasional showers.
