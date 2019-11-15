RFMF ready to deploy extra troops in the North

The Republic of Fiji Military Force have deployed their personnel across the country to assist Police with security, search and rescue efforts during Tropical Cyclone Tino.

RFMF’s Chief of Staff Land Force Major Jerry Waqanisau says in the North they have close to a 100 personnel on standby to assist where needed.

“Right now our standby is about 60 that are on 5mins notice to move that can be increased as well.”

Among one of the key aspects of the RFMF’s assistance during a natural disaster is ensuring communication is up and running.

“Provide a backup system for the communications equipment where we have our VHF radio set up and our HF sets that can also electronic data type messages in the absence of the normal conventional communications that we have.”

Meanwhile, with some of the RFMF personnel expected to deploy to Australia today to assist with their firefight, the Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu says TC’s Tino’s arrival was factored in.